Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.50% of Corning worth $128,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Corning stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

