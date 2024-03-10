Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.50% of Corning worth $128,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Corning
In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Corning
Corning Stock Up 0.3 %
Corning stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corning Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corning
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.