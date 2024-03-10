Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $29.26, but opened at $28.17. Couchbase shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 307,497 shares.

Specifically, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $5,062,110 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Couchbase Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

