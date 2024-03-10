Critical Analysis: CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) versus Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CompoSecure and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mr. Cooper Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Profitability

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 98.88%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

This table compares CompoSecure and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.82% -10.22% 47.15% Mr. Cooper Group 27.87% 12.01% 3.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompoSecure and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $384.52 million 1.23 $18.66 million $0.91 6.54 Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 2.59 $500.00 million $7.34 9.79

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats CompoSecure on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

