Critical Comparison: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Brera (NASDAQ:BREA)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -205.06% N/A -61.71% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brera has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Brera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $22.97 million 0.01 -$32.28 million N/A N/A Brera $170,000.00 101.93 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Brera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Brera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Brera beats Esports Entertainment Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

