Critical Comparison: USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) & Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of USCB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 15.26% 9.39% 0.78% Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for USCB Financial and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

USCB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. Given USCB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

USCB Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

USCB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. USCB Financial pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Origin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USCB Financial and Origin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $108.42 million 2.01 $16.55 million $0.83 13.43 Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 2.76 $87.71 million $3.21 9.69

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats USCB Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

