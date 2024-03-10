Critical Contrast: Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) vs. Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -31.06% -26.19% Tactile Systems Technology 10.39% 17.08% 10.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.67%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.36%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

1.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$33.76 million ($0.42) -7.17 Tactile Systems Technology $274.42 million 1.35 $28.51 million $1.20 13.12

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Alpha Tau Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

