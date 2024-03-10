Critical Contrast: Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) vs. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 84.05% 15.03% 10.63% Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eagle Point Credit and Green Organic Dutchman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50 Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Eagle Point Credit currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Green Organic Dutchman.

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Green Organic Dutchman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $139.07 million 3.98 $116.89 million $1.78 5.65 Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.10 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.08

Eagle Point Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Point Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Green Organic Dutchman on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Green Organic Dutchman

(Get Free Report)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.