Cryoport (CYRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

View Our Latest Report on CYRX

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.