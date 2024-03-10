CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

