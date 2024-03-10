DA Davidson Comments on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $322.85 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.