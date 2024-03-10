DA Davidson Comments on Target Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $9.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.81. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

