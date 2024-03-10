DA Davidson Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $142.74 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $148.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $2,546,159. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

