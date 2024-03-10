Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.1 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $912.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $800.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.30. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $939.82.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,456 shares of company stock worth $28,641,748 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

