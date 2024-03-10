Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $20.53

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $21.87. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 65,481 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $47,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

See Also

