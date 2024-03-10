Dennis Cho Sells 272 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 272 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $10,180.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $37.57 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

