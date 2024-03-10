Desjardins Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.10.

MI.UN opened at C$17.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

