Desjardins Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$22.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.49% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIS. National Bankshares increased their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.21.

Shares of SIS opened at C$16.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

