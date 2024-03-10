Desjardins Raises Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$7.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTS. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.43.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

