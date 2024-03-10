Desjardins Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calian Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGY. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Calian Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CGY stock opened at C$59.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.15. The stock has a market cap of C$699.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$46.27 and a 1-year high of C$66.13.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.90 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

