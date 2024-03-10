Desjardins Weighs in on Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.47. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 2.8 %

AFN stock opened at C$62.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

