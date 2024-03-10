Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.11

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 848688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DB. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

