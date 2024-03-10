Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Trading Down 8.8%

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.64 and last traded at C$5.69. 109,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 448% from the average session volume of 19,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.24.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.70.

The company has a market capitalization of C$386.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

