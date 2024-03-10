Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.48 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.