Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several analysts recently commented on IRON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Disc Medicine stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,642,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,605 shares in the company, valued at $17,783,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,000 shares of company stock worth $21,795,348. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 666.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

