DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up to $53.56

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.56, but opened at $58.90. DocuSign shares last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 4,299,144 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.87.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,556 shares of company stock worth $8,780,383. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

