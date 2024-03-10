Doma (DOMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Doma Trading Up 3.0 %

DOMA stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Doma has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Institutional Trading of Doma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Doma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Doma by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doma by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

