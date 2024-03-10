Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after buying an additional 2,154,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

