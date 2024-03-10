DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $41.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,877 shares of company stock worth $812,583. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 38.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 40.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 110.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 577,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 406,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 30.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

