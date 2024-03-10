DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $350.00

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.40), with a volume of 4340826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.20 ($4.13).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMDS shares. Barclays upgraded DS Smith to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.57) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.89) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,036.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 295.35.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

