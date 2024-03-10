Eastern (EML) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $151.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eastern during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

