Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $502.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.17. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $516.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

