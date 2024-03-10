Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Elevation Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Elevation Oncology Stock Up 1.6 %

ELEV opened at $4.57 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $222.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 21.22, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Further Reading

