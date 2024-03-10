Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.20.

EMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Emera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emera

Emera Stock Down 0.0 %

Emera Announces Dividend

TSE:EMA opened at C$48.80 on Friday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.