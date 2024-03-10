Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.65.

ENB opened at C$48.36 on Friday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8072576 EPS for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

