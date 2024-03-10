Energy Vault (NRGV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Energy Vault stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $285.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRGV shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $35,082.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 582,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,917.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,038,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $35,082.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 582,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,917.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,736 shares of company stock valued at $160,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Vault by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $21,416,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Energy Vault by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,404 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $826,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

