Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after buying an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

