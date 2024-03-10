Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ChromaDex Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ChromaDex in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.72 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

