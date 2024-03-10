Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Titan International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. Titan International had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $769.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 108,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $2,564,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 12.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 602.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 89,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

