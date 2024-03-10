Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

