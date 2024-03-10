EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 765,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,871,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.50.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,852 shares of company stock valued at $229,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EVgo by 1,862.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 232,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in EVgo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its position in EVgo by 180.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in EVgo by 175.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

