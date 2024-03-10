Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $14.79

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $14.45. Evolus shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 291,652 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $804.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

In other Evolus news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $100,794.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,458 shares of company stock worth $281,387 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

