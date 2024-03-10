Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,962 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 44,018 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.61% of Expedia Group worth $87,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 290,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $135.78 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

