Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 110,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $255,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 182,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $290,876.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,529,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,562,215.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $255,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 420,473 shares of company stock worth $709,347 and sold 284,673 shares worth $674,361. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.51. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

