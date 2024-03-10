Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $32,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,182 shares of company stock worth $5,564,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

