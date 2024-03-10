Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.