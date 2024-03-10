Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.64

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $64.62, with a volume of 27695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.11.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
