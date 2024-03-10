Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.64

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $64.62, with a volume of 27695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.11.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,948,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.