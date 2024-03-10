Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

FIS stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

