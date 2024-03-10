Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.93

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 373085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,756 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

