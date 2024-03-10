FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $10,104.96 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $10,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FIGS Stock Up 4.7 %

FIGS stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $953.20 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FIGS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FIGS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FIGS by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.