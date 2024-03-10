Financial Contrast: LanzaTech Global (LNZA) versus Its Peers

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LanzaTech Global to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 6.42% -374.16% -1.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 395 928 1395 60 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LanzaTech Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.02%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 10.60%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$130,000.00 -3.38 LanzaTech Global Competitors $3.72 billion $47.06 million 6.57

LanzaTech Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s rivals have a beta of -94.79, meaning that their average stock price is 9,579% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LanzaTech Global rivals beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

